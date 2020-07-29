WWE Polls Fans on Bray Wyatt’s Characters, Matt Riddle to Talk MMA Career and More

– WWE SmackDown Superstar Matt Riddle will join Corey Graves for WWE’s “After The Bell” podcast on Thursday. They will discuss Riddle’s MMA career, why he wants to retire Brock Lesnar, and more. Below is WWE’s announcement on the episode:

WWE After the Bell becomes “The Bro Show” with Matt Riddle this week In what might be the most laid-back episode of WWE After the Bell yet, Corey Graves invites SmackDown newcomer Matt Riddle to the podcast this week, available wherever you get your podcasts. This week, The Original Bro breaks down his journey from the MMA world to the bright lights of WWE, his dream opponents on the blue brand, why he made retiring Brock Lesnar a career goal and how watching WrestleMania 30 changed his life forever. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.

– WWE issued a Twitter poll today asking fans if they prefer “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt or “The Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt. As seen below, 74.7% have voted for The Fiend with almost 5,500 votes.

The Fiend returned at the end of the Wyatt Swamp Fight during WWE’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view earlier this month, which saw Wyatt go at it with WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a non-title contest that had no official finish. It’s believed that Strowman will defend his title against The Fiend at SummerSlam on August 23, but that has not been confirmed. Wyatt has not wrestled as The Fiend since the Firefly Fun House Match win over John Cena at WrestleMania 36 in April. The feud against Strowman began shortly after that.

Who are you with?? ⤵️@WWEBrayWyatt — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 29, 2020

