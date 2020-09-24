– WWE has a new poll asking fans whose title reign will be in the greatest jeopardy at the WWE NXT “Takeover: 31” event on Sunday, October 4.

As of this writing, 45% voted for NXT North American Champion Damian Priest as he defends against Johnny Gargano, while 30% voted for NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai as she goes u against Candice LeRae, and 25% went with NXT Champion Finn Balor as he defends against Kyle O’Reilly.

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s “Take Off To Takeover” edition of NXT on the USA Network:

