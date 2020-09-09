– WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win the Champions vs. Champions non-title match on Monday’s RAW, which is happening because the Brand To Brand Invitational is now running quarterly.

As of this writing, 60% voted for RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits while 40% voted for SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

– Below is the trailer for WWE’s new “Uncool with Alexa Bliss” podcast.

WWE announced this week that the podcast will premiere on Tuesday, September 22 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other platforms. The Miz will be her first guest. Other guests announced for future episodes are WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Lance Bass, Ryan Cabrera, James Iglehart, Taylor Hanson, Nikki Glaser, and Jon Heder, among others.

