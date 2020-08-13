WWE Polls on the Second Chance Match Competitors, Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai Promo

– WWE has issued a poll asking fans which Second Chance competitor has the best chance to win the WWE NXT North American Title Ladder Match at “Takeover: XXX” on August 22. Next week’s show will feature Finn Balor vs. The Velveteen Dream and Ridge Holland vs. Johnny Gargano with the winners of each match joining Bronson Reed, Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes in the 5-man Ladder Match at Takeover.

As of this writing, 67% voted for Balor while 17% went with Dream, 10% voted for Gargano and 5% for Holland.

– Below is a new hype video for Dakota Kai vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai at the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event:

