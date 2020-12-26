WWE has already confirmed more than 20 names for the upcoming Legends Night edition of RAW but word is that more are being considered for the show.

WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long, Molly Holly and Ron Simmons are among those being discussed for the show, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on if WWE has signed these Superstars to deals for Legends Night, but they all remain on good terms with the company.

Legends Night has been announced for the January 4 RAW episode. Below is the current list of advertised Legends:

* Alicia Fox

* Beth Phoenix

* Big Show

* Boogeyman

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Carlito

* Hillbilly Jim

* Hulk Hogan

* IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)

* Ivory

* Jacqueline

* Jeff Jarrett

* Jimmy Hart

* Kurt Angle

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Michael “PS” Hayes

* Mickie James

* Ric Flair

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Tatanka

* Torrie Wilson

