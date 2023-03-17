The New Day may reunite at WrestleMania 39.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s been talk of having Big E make his WWE TV return at WrestleMania 39.

The idea is that Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would come out together, but it wasn’t clear if this would be for some sort of segment, or a match with any of the members of the group.

Kingston is undergoing surgery today, so that may nix the idea, but Big E’s status is also a factor. It was indicated that WWE may not move forward with the plan if Big E is unable to make his ring return soon.

As we’ve noted, this past weekend marked one year since Big E suffered a broken neck on SmackDown. He was set to undergo tests around the one year mark, if he hasn’t already, and there’s no word on if he will be able to return following the one year evaluation from doctors. You can click here for Big E’s recent comments on his status.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.