The Way may be coming to the main roster soon.

A new report from WRKDWrestling notes that there are preliminary plans to reunite former WWE NXT faction The Way on the RAW brand in the future.

The 2023 WWE Draft saw RAW select Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. The group would have to reunite without WWE United States Champion Austin Theory as he was sent to SmackDown.

This week’s NXT saw Hartwell relinquish her NXT Women’s Title and announce a tournament to crown a new champion. Hartwell, who is recovering from a leg injury, then reunited with Lumis, who carried her away from her final NXT appearance.

The Way officially debuted on the December 9, 2020 NXT show with Gargano and Theory going on to compete in the the 2021 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, while LeRae and Hartwell teamed up for the women’s tournament. Lumis was later added to the faction. The members began to slowly drift apart following the September 2021 wedding of Lumis and Hartwell due to departures and call-ups.

There have been a few mini-reunions since then. NXT Stand & Deliver saw Gargano, Lumis, LeRae and Hartwell come together after Gargano’s win over Grayson Waller and Hartwell’s title win.

