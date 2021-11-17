McKenzie Mitchell was apparently called up to the main roster on Monday night, but she is still working tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Mitchell was trending on Twitter this week after conducting several backstage interviews on RAW. She took to her Instagram Stories today and revealed that she is also working tonight’s NXT 2.0 episode. It remains to be seen if she will be working RAW and NXT each week.

On a related note, NXT referee Aja Smith also worked RAW this week, for the second week in a row. She called last night’s RAW match between Bianca Belair and Tamina Snuka. There is no word on if this is a permanent call-up for Smith, but she made her RAW debut back in April 2020. She has continued to work NXT since then.

Mitchell signed with WWE in September 2019 after working for Impact Wrestling. In addition to working backstage in NXT and now the main roster, she has also hosted shows for WWE Digital.

Smith, a former SHINE Tag Team Champion and SHINE Nova Champion, was signed by WWE back in February 2020 to work as a referee. WWE touted her signing as the first full-time African American female referee.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.