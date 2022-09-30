WWE officials are reportedly considering a change for the Day 1 Premium Live Event.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that a decision will be made this week on whether or not they will change the date of the event. Day 1 is currently scheduled for Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, but there is talk that the date may be changed.

If the date is changed, the plan is to make the announcement next week. Even if the date is changed, the venue will stay the same.

Brock Lesnar is currently advertised for Day 1 and that is the next date that WWE has him listed for. It’s been reported that he is booked for WWE Crown Jewel in November, and he is also advertised for the Royal Rumble in late January.

You can register for the Day 1 Ticketmaster pre-sale at this link. WWE will likely announce the pre-sale and on-sale date next week.

Day 1 has been established as WWE’s annual New Year’s Day event, but it may become a New Year’s Weekend event this year. The inaugural Day 1 was held on January 1 of this year, and was the first WWE show to be billed as a Premium Live Event. The show was headlined by Lesnar capturing the WWE Title in a Fatal 5 Way with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, and the champion going into the bout, Big E. Lesnar was originally scheduled to headline against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns that night but Reigns missed the show due to a positive COVID-19 test.

