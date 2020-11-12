WWE officials have had talks about possibly moving the date of WrestleMania 37.

WrestleMania is currently scheduled for March 28, 2021, but @Wrestlevotes reports that there have been internal discussions on possibly moving the big event to April 11 or April 18.

The goal for WrestleMania 37 is still to have fans in attendance, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea is that if they move the date back by a few weeks, this will help achieve that goal.

As we’ve noted, The Grandest Stage of Them All is still officially scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, but WWE is expected to move the event to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Stay tuned for updates.

