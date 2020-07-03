WWE Possibly Films Two Endings to Big Title Match?, WWE Talent Responds to Taz Jab

There may have been two endings filmed to next Wednesday’s WWE NXT main event.
We noted on Thursday how there was apparently a major finish spoiled by another wrestler in the crowd at the NXT TV tapings. You can click here to see that spoiler, which was quickly deleted from Instagram after the wrestler posted it.
Another developmental talent, EJ Nduka, took to Twitter last night and indicated that WWE may have filmed two endings.
“We don’t run a sloppy shop. Two endings. Two stories. Find out next week,” he wrote.
He added in a follow-up tweet, “Lmao how are you going to tell me what I know.. There’s a reason why we do as well as we do.. Don’t believe everything you see [frog face emoji]”
The “sloppy shop” line was a response to Taz’s AEW Dynamite promo from Wednesday, which reportedly upset people in WWE, as noted at this link.
