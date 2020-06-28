WWE Possibly Interested in Signing Tessa Blanchard?

WWE has reportedly shown interest in signing Tessa Blanchard. She was released from Impact Wrestling recently while still holding the Impact World Heavyweight championship.

Blanchard was supposed to record a segment for Impact where she would be answering questions during a faux interview with Josh Matthews, but she never did. The interview questions had already been taped, so they had to do last minute edits to the show to remove the segment. Impact had given Blanchard an opportunity to appear and hand over the title, but the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement.

Since hearing about her release, WWE has supposedly been in contact with Blanchard about possibly working together. Nothing has been mentioned about AEW as of this report.

Blanchard had an opportunity to work with the WWE in the past, but reports were they were turned off by her attitude backstage. Blanchard has mentioned in the past that those reports are not true and she’s in good standing with people from WWE.

