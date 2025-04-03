– Today, April 3, 2025, marks the 20-year anniversary of the day John Cena and Batista won their first world titles in WWE, with each doing so at WrestleMania 21 on April 3, 2005.

– There is talk, although still unconfirmed at this point, that WWE will be scrapping plans for the WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in 2025. Last year’s King of the Ring was GUNTHER, while Nia Jax won Queen of the Ring.

– WWE released a new installment of their digital series, WWE Playback, which features Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker sitting down together to re-watch their classic showdown from WrestleMania XXV.

