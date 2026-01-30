A possible Royal Rumble spoiler may have slipped through the cracks during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on Netflix — at least for international viewers watching the live feed.

During Axiom’s entrance, an on-screen lower-third graphic unexpectedly appeared for Bron Breakker. The graphic listed Breakker’s height and weight and, more notably, identified him as the number one entrant in Saturday’s Men’s Royal Rumble match (see photo below).

The graphic was quickly replaced, suggesting it was not meant to air at that moment. Whether this ends up being a legitimate spoiler or simply a production error remains to be seen.

Either way, it’s clear the graphic ran unintentionally.

And hey — WWE could always avoid the whole thing by having Breakker enter at number two instead. Technically not a spoiler then… just an impressively petty workaround if they felt like going there.