Lex Luger is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year, and the most fitting person to do the honors is none other than his longtime ally, rival, and friend—Sting. Although Sting officially retired over a year ago, he remains involved with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) under a new Legends-style contract.

It’s unclear whether AEW would need to approve Sting’s participation in Luger’s induction, but sources indicate that WWE was prepared to reach out—if they hadn’t already—to explore the possibility. Luger and those close to him reportedly made it known that Sting was their top choice for the role.

That said, Sting had previously suggested that his AEW commitments might prevent him from taking part in the ceremony.

However, in recent weeks, there have been indications that his original, limited travel plans for WrestleMania week in Las Vegas have since been expanded, leaving the door open for a potential WWE appearance.

