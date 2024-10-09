Hurricane Milton issues have begun.

WWE has announced a pair of NXT live events have been postponed due to the massive storm hitting Florida this week.

On Thursday, the company announced that the WWE NXT live event scheduled for Friday, October 11 at the St. Petersburg Armory in St Petersburg, Florida has been postponed until Friday, December 20 due to Hurricane Milton.

Additionally, the WWE NXT live event scheduled for 10/12 in Orlando, FL. has been bumped until 11/2.

We will keep you posted as additional postponements and other issues related to Hurricane Milton in the world of pro wrestling continue to surface.