WWE shared a third mysterious teaser on Sunday night, continuing the intriguing “walking” video series that has captured fan attention throughout the day.

Much like the previous two clips, the short video focuses exclusively on a person’s shoes as they walk — this time across a patterned rug. While the identity of the person (or persons) remains concealed, the latest visual adds another layer of mystery to the ongoing campaign.

The first teaser appeared early Sunday morning, followed by a second one later that evening. Each of the three clips released so far features a distinct pair of shoes, leading many to speculate that the vignettes may be teasing the return — or arrival — of a faction rather than a single Superstar.

WWE has yet to comment on the purpose behind the teasers, but fan theories continue to circulate online, with guesses ranging from long-awaited returns to an entirely new faction debut.