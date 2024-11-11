WWE has shared an interesting message on social media ahead of tonight’s Raw.

Heading into the November 11 episode of WWE Raw at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, WWE shared a message via social media informing fans to get to their seats as soon as possible.

“If you’re in the house tonight for WWE Raw in Grand Rapids, get to your seat by 7pm so you don’t miss a moment of the action,” the announcement read. “And for the rest of the WWE Universe… we’ll see you on the air at 8/7c on USA Network!”

As noted, WWE is taping the November 18 episode of Raw tonight in Grand Rapids, MI. after the live episode for the 11/11 episode on the USA Network.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results coverage.