WWE has released new merchandise for Braun Strowman on the official WWE Shop website.

WWE Shop released two pieces of merchandise for Strowman today – a $27.99 “Monsters Are Real” muscle t-shirt, and a $27.99 “Monsters Are Real” tank top.

This is interesting as Strowman was released from WWE on June 2, and is reportedly under a 90-day non-compete clause that will make him a free agent on Tuesday, August 31.

It’s been reported that AEW has interest in signing Strowman, and that he is interested in working with the promotion. Strowman recently said he’s ready to fight and compared his non-compete to being in “jail.”

There’s no word on if this means there has been a change in Strowman’s WWE status, but we will keep you updated.

You can see a screenshot of Strowman’s new WWE merchandise below:

Braun Strowman's official Merchandise are back in The WWE SHOP #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/oBRrOpkVz0 — WWE CRAVE (@wwecrave) July 20, 2021

