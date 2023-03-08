Tuesday’s WWE NXT Roadblock special was headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez retaining over Meiko Satomura. After the match, Satomura presented Perez with the title, then bowed to her. Perez stood tall with Satomura to celebrate, but then suddenly collapsed with the title.

Satomura looked on shocked as officials checked on Perez, then called for medics, who brought out a stretcher. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T left the announce table to check on his former student, while WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels also came out to check on Perez. The WWE Performance Center crowd was left silent as Perez was being loaded onto the stretcher, but they cheered some when she was wheeled away.

The camera followed as Perez was wheeled through the backstage area, and into a waiting ambulance to end the storyline injury angle.

While Perez has not commented on the angle as of this writing, WWE issued a storyline injury update and noted that Perez was kept overnight in the hospital for observation and continued testing.

It remains to be seen where WWE is going with the Perez post-match angle from last night. There’s also no word yet on the next challenger for Perez, but Roadblock featured a vignette where Lyra Valkyria issued an early warning to the winner of last night’s main event.

