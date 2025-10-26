WWE has released yet another mysterious teaser, continuing to fuel speculation across the wrestling world.

On Sunday evening, the company shared a second short “walking” vignette to its social media platforms. Much like the earlier clip that dropped earlier in the day, the new video once again focuses solely on the feet of an unidentified figure making their way forward, keeping their identity shrouded in secrecy.

The cryptic nature of the footage has already sent fans into overdrive, with many theorizing that it could be teasing the return — or even debut — of a major name. Interestingly, both GUNTHER and Santos Escobar are rumored to be on the verge of making their WWE returns. Escobar, in particular, is reportedly slated to be backstage for this Monday’s episode of RAW, adding even more intrigue to the ongoing mystery.

Whether these teasers are connected to either man — or perhaps hinting at someone entirely unexpected — remains to be seen. But one thing’s for sure: WWE has once again managed to get the wrestling community talking.