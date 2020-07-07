WWE Premiering New Specials on Ricochet, Sheamus and Jeff Hardy

The WWE Network is premiering new specials on Jeff Hardy, Sheamus and Ricochet this week.

The “Best of WWE: The Best of Ricochet” went live on the on-demand section at noon today. This goes with the new WWE 365 special on Ricochet that premiered this past weekend.

A new WWE Break It Down episode on The Celtic Warrior will premiere this Friday at 10am ET on-demand, and then at 7:30pm ET on the live stream.

A new WWE Chronicle documentary on Hardy will premiere this Sunday at 10am ET on-demand, and then air at 8pm ET on the live stream.

All three specials will also be available on the free version of the WWE Network.

Take a look back at some of the biggest moments in @WWESheamus' career in an all-new WWE #BreakItDown, streaming FRIDAY on WWE Network! pic.twitter.com/ni9Jc9tLSR — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) July 6, 2020

