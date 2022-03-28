WWE Premium Live Events will air in Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide beginning this weekend with WrestleMania 38.

WWE and Joe Hand Promotions announced a new partnership today, which will see all WWE Premium Live Events air nationwide at Dave & Buster’s locations. The partnership begins this weekend with WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday.

“Dave & Buster’s is a staple of fun and entertainment in the United States and that matches the energy of WWE Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania,” said Emilio Revelo, WWE Vice President. “We are excited about this year-round partnership and meeting new and existing fans at a place they truly enjoy.”

“We’re excited to help expand WWE’s audience and bring WWE Premium Live Events into all Dave & Buster’s locations,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President, Joe Hand Promotions. “Through this great partnership, families and friends can gather and watch their favorite WWE Superstars in a great atmosphere with delicious food and drink options at any of the more than 140 Dave & Buster’s locations.”

Dave & Buster’s has over 140 locations nationwide. You can find a list of participating locations at joehandpromotions.com. WWE Premium Live Events will be shown on the large TVs and projectors, and the 40 foot LED Wow Walls at participating locations.

“With dozens of huge TVs, projectors, and many locations featuring our 40 foot LED Wow Walls for showing premium entertainment, there’s no better experience for watch parties than Dave & Buster’s! With this partnership, we’re incredibly excited to tune those screens to WrestleMania 38, as well as all the other great WWE shows and events,” said Kevin Bachus, Sr. Vice President of Entertainment and Games Strategy, Dave & Busters. “We look forward to welcoming WWE fans into their new clubhouse, where they can gather with other likeminded fans, enjoy great food and drinks, and never miss a minute of the action on screen.”

Stay tuned for more on WrestleMania 38. You can click here for the current line-ups for WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.