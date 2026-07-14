WWE is set to branch out into a new form of entertainment through a collaboration with ReelShort on an original live-action microdrama series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will feature a mix of WWE Superstars and actors experienced in the microdrama genre. Drew McIntyre, Jacob Fatu and Joe Hendry have reportedly been confirmed for the production, while Marc Herrmann and Chase Mattson are also attached to the series.

Production is scheduled to begin next month, with the project currently targeting a premiere this fall.

Commenting on the partnership, WWE Head of Original Content and Development Ben Houser highlighted the company’s goal of expanding its storytelling beyond the traditional wrestling audience.

“By bringing WWE Superstars into the ReelShort cinematic world, we are creating a new storytelling experience for the WWE Universe, while reaching a fresh audience with premium content on ReelShort’s innovative platform,” said Ben Houser, WWE head of original content and development.

ReelShort Head of Talent and Business Development Sammie Hao also discussed how the collaboration reflects the changing nature of branded entertainment.

“Brand partnerships are evolving beyond product placement. We’re creating entertainment ecosystems where brands, talent, and storytelling come together to build cultural moments that audiences actively engage with and share.”

Microdramas have surged in popularity in recent years, with the smartphone-first format featuring vertically filmed episodes that typically run between 60 and 90 seconds. The series are known for their fast-paced storytelling, dramatic twists and frequent cliffhangers designed to keep viewers coming back for the next episode.