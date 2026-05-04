WWE continues to evolve behind the scenes, adding a new name to its production leadership team.

Hunter Selby has officially been appointed as WWE’s new Director of Show Production and Design. Selby confirmed the news himself with a post on LinkedIn, sharing his excitement about stepping into the role.

“I’m excited to share that I’ve accepted a new position as Director of Show Production and Design at WWE,” he wrote. “I’m looking forward to this new chapter, and to working on some designs that will hopefully be debuting on screens soon!”

Selby brings notable credentials with him into the position. He previously earned three Emmy Award nominations for his work on a variety series, contributing to American Idol in 2023 and 2025, as well as SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.

A strong addition on paper.

WWE has made several production and structural changes in recent years as the company continues refining its overall presentation. That trend has remained consistent, with updates rolling out across multiple shows and platforms.

Most recently, SmackDown saw changes to its promotional graphics heading into last week’s episode, signaling that visual updates remain an ongoing focus.

Meanwhile, WWE is building toward its next Premium Live Event, Backlash, scheduled for May 9 in Tampa.

John Cena has already confirmed his appearance for the show, teasing a major, history-making announcement expected to alter the WWE experience for fans.