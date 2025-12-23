Je’Von Evans’ status within WWE is officially entering an interesting new phase.

During Monday’s episode of Raw, it was emphasized on-air that while Evans is still technically part of the NXT roster, he will soon become a free agent. One who is expected to entertain offers from both Raw and SmackDown.

Prior to Evans’ match against Rayo Americano, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce was shown telling the 21-year-old that he wanted to speak with him further after the bout to discuss his future. Evans then went out and picked up a win, continuing to build momentum as his stock rises across WWE programming.

This isn’t Evans’ first taste of the main roster spotlight.

Over the past several months, he has made multiple appearances on both Raw and SmackDown, gradually becoming more familiar to the broader WWE audience. Most notably, Evans competed in John Cena’s Last Time Is Now tournament, where he pushed Gunther in a competitive loss.

He also appeared at Saturday Night’s Main Event earlier this month, teaming with TNA standout Leon Slater in a losing effort against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Meanwhile, Evans’ issues in NXT remain far from settled.

In recent weeks, he has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Ricky Saints, who betrayed him during an NXT Championship match against Oba Femi, costing Evans a chance at the title. On last week’s episode of NXT, Saints attempted to justify his actions during an in-ring promo before Evans stormed out, leading to a wild brawl that required security to pull them apart.

Evans’ future is about to get very interesting.

As previously noted, Trick Williams has already made the jump from NXT to the WWE main roster and is now officially part of the SmackDown brand.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 12/22/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

RECENT RELATED NEWS: The Young Bucks Rumored To Be Signing With WWE