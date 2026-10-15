WWE President Nick Khan believes the company’s top stars can benefit both themselves and WWE by pursuing opportunities outside of professional wrestling.

During a recent interview with The New York Times, Khan discussed WWE’s approach to allowing talent to participate in outside projects, particularly as Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes prepare for the release of the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie.

According to Khan, both Reigns and Rhodes have reached a point in their respective careers where they have earned WWE’s full support when it comes to pursuing opportunities in Hollywood and other forms of entertainment.

“If past is prologue, the bigger that these guys can become outside of the W\.W.E., the bigger they become inside W\.W.E. — that’s good for everybody,” Khan said.

The WWE President continued by emphasizing that both stars have earned the company’s confidence when it comes to balancing their wrestling careers with outside ventures.

“Both (Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes) have earned the right to do outside projects with W\.W.E.’s buy-in and support.”

While Reigns and Rhodes have received WWE’s backing for their Hollywood endeavors, Khan indicated that the same freedom will not necessarily extend to everyone on the roster.

Instead, WWE plans to evaluate potential film and television opportunities involving other talent on a case-by-case basis.

The comments come as Reigns and Rhodes continue making media appearances to promote “Street Fighter,” with both stars taking on prominent roles in the film.

Meanwhile, WWE is scheduled to return to Saudi Arabia for its Crown Jewel premium live event on November 7 in Riyadh.