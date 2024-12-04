WWE Raw is going to continue to be the same family-friendly show we’ve all come to expect as we head into 2025.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated move of WWE Raw from USA Network to Netflix on January 6, a WWE press event was held this week at Netflix Headquarters in Los Angeles, CA. to begin the big promotional push.

During the mainstream media event in L.A. on 12/3, WWE President Nick Khan spoke with Sports Illustrated to discuss some rumors surrounding WWE Raw on Netflix.

“We’re not changing the rating of our programming,” Khan said of rumors of the show changing from the TV-PG rating to Rated-R or others. “There’s some online chatter about, oh, it’s gonna be R rated, or for us old folks, like X rated. That’s definitely not happening. So it’s family friendly, multi-generational, advertiser friendly programming. It’s gonna stay that way. I would look for more global flair, especially as the relationship [with Netflix] continues to develop.”

