WWE has officially expanded its global footprint with the acquisition of Mexico’s premier lucha libre promotion, AAA, a company that has been a staple of Mexican wrestling since 1992 and stands as one of the country’s top two organizations alongside CMLL.

The announcement was made during TKO Group Holdings’ first quarter earnings call on April 19. WWE President Nick Khan, TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer, and TKO COO Mark Shapiro all spoke on the deal and its implications.

Khan emphasized the strategic importance of AAA’s talent and cultural appeal, pointing out the explosive fan response to recent WWE newcomers such as Penta and Fenix—real-life brothers with roots in lucha libre. “When Penta made his WWE debut, he generated close to 100 million social media impressions,” Khan said. “We see a noticeable rise in Latino viewership during his segments. It’s similar to what we observed during Bad Bunny’s involvement with WWE. The Latino audience responds when they see someone representing them in a big way.”

Khan also highlighted logistical efficiencies for upcoming shows, noting that both the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event and Money in the Bank—set for June 7 in Los Angeles—will be produced using the same truck setup. “That synergy creates both operational advantages and financial benefits,” he added.

CFO Andrew Schleimer expanded on the long-term vision, explaining that while the initial financial impact may be modest, the broader opportunity is significant. “Much like our integrations with UFC and WWE, AAA was a family-run operation. We believe our resources and institutional knowledge can help scale the brand and maximize value,” he said. “From boosting media rights and live gate revenue to enhancing partnerships and licensing, this acquisition fits perfectly with our growth strategy.”

COO Mark Shapiro echoed those sentiments and praised Penta’s immediate success in WWE merchandise sales. “In his debut week, Penta topped our entire merch lineup. That speaks volumes,” Shapiro stated. “We’re constantly looking for new growth avenues, and AAA—being a respected, established league—is a strong addition to our portfolio.”

With AAA now under the WWE umbrella, and major co-branded events already lined up, the move signals a bold push to further engage Latino fans and deepen WWE’s international reach.

