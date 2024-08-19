It’s rare that pro wrestling fans hear Nick Khan’s thoughts on the actual product and storylines in WWE, but this past weekend, the WWE President spoke about exactly that.

While at Fanatics Fest NYC over the weekend, WWE President Nick Khan spoke with Full Press for an interview, during which he commented on the top storyline in WWE for the past few years, and arguably among the greatest of all-time.

The Bloodline.

What does the boss-man behind-the-scenes in World Wrestling Entertainment think about The Bloodline saga?

“It’s the gift that keeps on giving to the fans,” Khan said. “You’ve seen with Triple H and creative, Roman [Reigns], what everybody has done together.”

Khan continued, “One thing leads to another and it keeps on living at a high level. We’re really proud of that.”