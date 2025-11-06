WWE President Nick Khan was among the TKO executives on the call for the WWE 2025 Q3 earnings call on Wednesday.

During his time talking on the call today, the WWE President spoke about the early thoughts on the working relationship with new media partner ESPN, the benefit to TKO reducing the amount of WWE live events on the annual schedule, as well as how TKO are increasing ticket prices for WWE shows in what they feel is an appropriate amount based on the current marketplace.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the call where WWE President Nick Khan touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On WWE’s thoughts on the working relationship with new media partner ESPN thus far: “We’re thrilled with the start of it. So it’s obviously a new product, it’s a new platform. If you noticed any of the promotion going into our first event with them, WrestlePalooza, which is a new event for us, which we’re really pleased with, you saw wall-to-wall coverage on all the ESPN platforms. So much so that on College Game Day, the morning of WrestlePalooza, you had the entire panel, Pat McAfee, Coach (Nick) Sabin, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, all predicting the winner of Brock Lesnar versus John Cena. It was phenomenal. It’s gonna take time for ESPN to grow that platform the way that they wanna grow it. We’re patient. We’ll continue to put on our product the way that we think only we can do, and let’s see where we can end up.”

On how TKO reducing WWE live events is a good thing as it has created more scarcity for televised events: “A couple of years ago when TKO was put up, one of the first things we collectively did was reduce the non-televised live events, which created more scarcity in the marketplace for our televised events, and our continued international expansion only furthered that — It creates more scarcity in the United States which is a good thing in-terms of our overall gauge.”

On TKO increasing ticket prices for WWE shows appropriately based on the current marketplace: “Capacity continues to be very high. We’ve increased prices appropriately with the marketplace. That’s for the PLEs, RAW, SmackDown, SNME, and every other ticketed program that WWE has. We remain bullish on it.”

