A big news story following WWE WrestleMania XL.

According to Justin Barasso from Sports Illustrated, WWE President Nick Khan has an expressed interest in WWE working with other wrestling companies. Khan was the one that gave the green light on TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace working the 2024 Royal Rumble match. It is noted that Khan has a great relationship with Josh Barnett and was present at Barnett’s GCW Bloodsport event that happened on Thursday during Mania week.

There was no specific promotions mentioned so the Forbidden Door could be open to all, although AEW would most likely be at the bottom of the list. Earlier this year, NXT’s Charlie Dempsey worked an AJPW event and Rossy Ogawa, formerly from STARDOM, is set to collaborate with WWE in some way when he launches his new rumored women’s promotion.

Barrasso gained this information during an interview with former ESPN president & Meadlowlark Media co-founder John Skipper. It is noted that this truly is a new era as Vince McMahon avoided working with competition other than a few occasions.