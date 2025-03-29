WWE is looking to bring a flagship show to India.

During a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, WWE President Nick Khan confirmed plans within the company to host one of their big events in the Indian market.

“That’s the goal, and we’re penciling out 2026 and 2027 now,” Khan stated. “In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed, without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India.”

Khan continued, “And knowing that the race would come into play on April 1 in India, if it’s important to Netflix, assume it’s important to us. India has always been important to us. So we’re penciling it out now, and let’s wait and see.”