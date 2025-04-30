WWE President Nick Khan continues to stand out in the business world, not only for his success but also for his unique leadership style and hiring approach. In a recent conversation with Sports Business Journal, Khan opened up about the values he believes are essential for building a thriving organization—and why something as common as an out-of-office email response is a red flag to him.

When it comes to assembling the right team, Khan doesn’t mince words.

“Rule number one: we don’t hire people who use out-of-office replies,” Khan stated. “I’m not a fan of them. If someone messages you and you’re unavailable, respond with something like, ‘Hey, I’m out for the rest of the week. Is this urgent?’”

Khan explained that this mindset reflects a larger approach to communication and accountability—qualities he deems vital at WWE and in any fast-moving enterprise.

He also emphasized the importance of honest feedback within leadership teams. As a company grows and executives rise through the ranks, Khan noted that it becomes easier for people to simply agree with leadership rather than speak up when something isn’t working.

“If a plan isn’t going well, you need people around you who will say that out loud,” Khan said. “Too often, leaders are surrounded by ‘yes people’ telling them everything is great. But if it’s not great, you have to recognize that and be willing to pivot. That’s how progress happens.”

Khan concluded by reflecting on the nature of failure and resilience in business, saying, “We fail multiple times every single day. That’s just part of it. Midnight hits and the day resets. No matter how good or bad it was, it’s over. What matters is how your key people show up the next morning—with a clear head and a fresh perspective.”