If you’re a top guy in WWE, you’re a millionaire.

If you’re not, you’re not.

WWE President Nick Khan stated as much during an extended one-on-one interview with Max Kellerman of Inside The Ring on DAZN (see full video below).

While on the Ring Magazine boxing talk show to discuss the Muhammad Ali Reform Act controversy in the sport of the sweet science as UFC President Dana White and TKO gear up for their Zuffa Boxing promotion on Paramount+ in 2026, the topic of star power and finances across all of sports came up.

As the two spoke about the star power translating to dollars in any profession, Khan pointed to WWE as an example, noting that top WWE Superstars are millionaires, but those who aren’t on top in WWE are “not getting rich,” which is the way he feels it should be in boxing.

“It’s a meritocracy,” Khan stated. “If you make it to the top and you’re marketable, you get paid. That’s how any job should be. Your job, my job, any job.”

Khan continued, “Similarly in WWE, if you’re Roman Reigns, if you’re Brock Lesnar, if you’re Cody Rhodes, all the guys at the top of our game, CM Punk. They’re getting rich. If you’re in the middle, you’re not getting rich but you have a really good life.”

He then concluded by relating that same philosophy for boxing, claiming it is not that way, but should be.

“In boxing, to your point, it’s not that way,” he said. “It’s not that way. There’s really only rich or not rich.”

Inside The Ring airs every Monday on DAZN, with the first segment airing live via the official Ring Magazine YouTube channel. The full episodes are then made available for free on the same YouTube channel every Thursday.