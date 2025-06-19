Being in charge of a multi-billion dollar international conglomerate like WWE can come with its’ fair share of headaches and issues.

Nick Khan addressed this topic while sitting down for a rare, in-depth, one-on-one interview as the special guest on the latest installment of the What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon podcast.

While chatting with Stephanie McMahon, the WWE President spoke about facing problems behind-the-scenes everyday, and how he has someone like Stephanie’s husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, to help deal with these issues.

“If you make a mistake in the decision, that’s okay too,” Khan said when discussing mistakes in business. “Fix it. No issue! Paul [Levesque] and I, Triple H and I, we make mistakes in business every day.”

Khan continued, “The good thing is we have one another, where we can say, ‘I think I did this. What do you think?’ ‘Ah, I don’t think that was the move. Maybe we could think of it the other way.’ ‘Okay, let’s try that,’ and then to the executive committee meeting — the executive committee part of me, the senior leadership team will say, ‘Hey, this got messed up. We’re gonna pivot,’ we’re gonna do X, Y and Z instead and everyone rolls in the same direction.”

