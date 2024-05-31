The WWE President was at a pro wrestling show on Thursday night.

But not a WWE show.

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE President Nick Khan was spotted in the balcony of the Sukeban Los Angeles event on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The top-level WWE executive was not shown on-camera during the event, which featured AEW broadcast team member and former WWE commentator Renee Paquette working as part of the announce team.

This was not the only non-WWE event that Nick Khan has been spotted at this year, as he turned up at the GCW: Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport event during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA.

That show, however, featured Shayna Baszler and other WWE talents working matches.

In addition to Khan, hip-hop artist and singer Saweetie was at the Sukeban L.A. show, and was shown on camera.

DJ Diplo was also reportedly in attendance and there were a lot of models and actors at the event, along with IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.