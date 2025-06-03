TKO Group Holdings has submitted a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), revealing plans for a significant stock sale involving WWE President Nick Khan.

According to the official SEC filing, Khan is proposing to sell a total of 28,557 shares of TKO stock. Based on the current valuation, the transaction is estimated to bring in approximately $4,506,580.17.

The filing is part of a scheduled plan under Rule 10b5-1, which allows company insiders to set up a predetermined plan to sell stocks at a later date, helping to avoid accusations of insider trading. At this time, the sale has not been finalized, but the filing indicates Khan’s intent to divest the shares.

Nick Khan has played a major role in WWE’s corporate evolution, including its merger with UFC under the Endeavor umbrella to form TKO Group Holdings. The proposed sale marks one of Khan’s more notable financial moves since the merger was finalized in 2023.

We’ll keep you updated on any further developments regarding the stock sale and any additional SEC filings involving TKO or its executives.