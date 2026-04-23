TKO’s latest financial disclosures are shedding light on some massive executive compensation numbers across WWE and the broader company structure, including updated figures for Nick Khan.

The company has officially published its 2025 proxy statement, which outlines earnings for top TKO executives and key employees.

According to the report, TKO CEO Ari Emanuel was paid $67.4 million, while TKO President Mark Shapiro earned $42.6 million during the period.

WWE President Nick Khan also saw a significant payout, earning $24.3 million. His compensation included a $2 million base salary, more than $11 million in stock awards, and over $10 million in bonuses tied to performance and incentives.

In related Nick Khan news, the WWE executive also made headlines during a Senate committee hearing on April 22 focused on the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, where he addressed spending practices involving boxing organizations while also referencing WWE’s partnership with Make-A-Wish.

During his testimony, Khan revealed that Make-A-Wish purchased a small block of WrestleMania 42 tickets, contrasting it with larger expenditures made by boxing groups.

“So WrestleMania this past weekend… Make-A-Wish — WWE does a lot of work with Make-A-Wish. John Cena, in particular, has made more wishes happen than any other human in the existence of Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit organization, they bought $2,500 of tickets. The WBC for Canelo/Crawford — they hold themselves out as a nonprofit — they purchase $265,000 of tickets for that event and insisted upon a suite for the President of their company. It’s a mess. It’s not just health and safety. We all want more health and safety. It’s about presenting an option and by the way, if fighters want to, as Mr. (Oscar) De La Hoya said, they wanna fight for those belts, please, feel free. We’re not saying get rid of them. We’re saying keep the Ali Act as is. Just provide this option for the UBOs, which we think is great for the fighters.”

Khan also provided additional insight into WWE’s long-term business relationships during the hearing, specifically highlighting the company’s ongoing support of its retired talent base through legends agreements.

“So WWE for example has over 100 deals with what we call our legends, our retired wrestlers. So they receive compensation from us for years after their retirement from (the) ring, because of their participation in our video games, trading card deals, merchandise deals, and action figures and all of these other ancillary revenues.”