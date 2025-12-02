Liv Morgan nearly added another acting credit to her growing list, but the opportunity was halted before it could move forward.

As noted previously, Morgan wrapped filming on Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo back in May, marking her first major film role.

But before she signed with Paradigm, it turns out she was in the mix for another project entirely.

It was reported back in 2023 that both Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan had been offered roles in the Queen of the Ring movie, which has since been released.

Earlier this year, WWE pulled Charlotte from the film and she was ultimately replaced by Kamille.

According to new details, Flair wasn’t the only name kept off the project.

Sources indicate that Liv Morgan was also offered a part in Queen of the Ring, but WWE blocked her participation. No specific reason was provided for why the company declined to allow her involvement, though her name was absolutely under consideration.

Morgan recently made her WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames this past weekend, helping Dominik Mysterio recapture the WWE Intercontinental Championship by defeating John Cena in Cena’s last-ever WWE premium live event match.

She also filmed the WrestleMania commercial in New York the week before her comeback, the revised version of which was shown soon after her WWE return on Saturday night.

Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo is currently slated for a 2026 release, with Morgan represented by Paradigm for the role.

(H/T: Fightful Select)