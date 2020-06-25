WWE Producer Adam Pearce Reveals He Has the Coronavirus

WWE Producer Adam Pearce apparently has the coronavirus.
Pearce, who turned 42 on Wednesday, noted on Twitter this morning that he also has COVID-19.
“Covid was NOT on my birthday list,” Pearce wrote.
As noted, there are multiple positive COVID-19 tests coming out of WWE this week. Pearce has been at the recent WWE Performance Center tapings and has appeared on TV.
Renee Young revealed on Wednesday night that she also has COVID-19. She reportedly tested positive on Monday after feeling bad over the weekend and getting her own test.
There’s no word yet on if Pearce discovered he has the virus from the WWE testing, but we will keep you updated.
Below is Pearce’s full tweet:
Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020
You know it attacks old people! 😁 Heal up soon buddy. Wishing you the best.
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 25, 2020
Get well soon !
— Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020
Thinking of you! Hope you feel better soon!
— Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) June 25, 2020
