WWE Producer Pat Buck and his wife Lauren have welcomed a new baby boy.

Buck took to Twitter this morning and announced the arrival of Harrison Andrew Buckridge, who weighed in at 9 pounds.

“[blue heart emoji] Weighing in at 9 lbs, from Ardsley, NY….Friends and family please welcome Harrison Andrew Buckridge! #HanBuck #BabyHank #YoungestBuck [blue heart emoji] [baby emoji],” Buck wrote on Twitter with photos.

Buck has spent 20 years in the pro wrestling business, but just joined WWE as a producer in August 2019.

Buck and his wife have received congratulatory posts from several WWE Superstars on Twitter and Instagram. You can see his full tweet below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.