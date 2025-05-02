Shane “Hurricane” Helms took some time out of his schedule to pay tribute to a late wrestling veteran.

The WWE producer and former WWE Attitude Era Superstar surfaced on social media on Thursday evening to comment two weeks after the eight-year anniversary of the untimely passing of Rosey.

“Winning the WWE World Tag-Team Championships with Rosey was my favorite championship win of my career,” Helms said of Rosey, real name Matthew Tapunu’u Anoaʻi of the famous Anoa’i Samoan Wrestling Family. “We were thrown together with very little planning, promise or push but we ignored that and busted our asses to make it work.”

Helms continued, “They could (and often would) put any vanilla ass Heels against us and the crowd would still be into the match. It got to a point where the office couldn’t deny it anymore despite some of the old-heads not understanding the gimmick AT ALL. Wait, you can be funny and be a really great wrestler too?? What a novel idea right? 🤣🤣 RIP Matt, I miss you dude and I’ll never forget our talk after this match! We f’n did it!!!”

Matthew “Rosey” Anoa’i passed away on April 17, 2017. He was 47 years old.