LA Knight recently got candid about how he views his long-term future in professional wrestling, admitting that he has often felt underappreciated throughout his career.

Appearing on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Knight was asked whether he could see himself wrestling into his 50s. The former WWE United States Champion quickly dismissed the idea and suggested that when his in-ring career comes to an end, fans shouldn’t expect a lengthy farewell tour.

“No! f*ck no,” he said. “Would I like to be able to come in and maybe do an occasional appearance? Yeah, sure, maybe. But I don’t think I’ve been built up to the point where I can do like an Undertaker-type thing or a [Steve] Austin thing or something like that. So I don’t think that’s in my future either. So it’s pretty much gonna be at some point when I decide to call it I’m gonna disappear in the sunset, and you’ll just never see me again.”

Knight then expanded on those comments, explaining that he doesn’t expect the type of post-retirement recognition enjoyed by some of wrestling’s biggest legends.

A surprisingly honest assessment.

“I’m not even joking, I’m being dead ass serious,” he continued. “If they decide at some point they get crazy enough to go, we’re gonna put him in the Hall of Fame, sure, I’ll come back do that. But I got a feeling that probably ain’t gonna happen either. But maybe that’s my own feeling of just like never being… No matter where I’ve gone, I’ve always felt underappreciated in the wrestling business, but I don’t know.”

The remarks quickly made the rounds online and sparked discussion among wrestling fans, with many debating whether Knight has received the level of recognition his popularity warrants.

Among those who reacted was WWE producer Shane “Hurricane” Helms, who responded to the comments on social media with a message that suggested Knight isn’t alone in feeling that way.

“Welcome to the club,” he wrote. “There’s a lot of members!!”

Knight remains one of WWE’s most popular stars, but his comments offered a rare glimpse into how he views his own standing within the industry and the legacy he expects to leave behind once his wrestling career eventually comes to an end.

Welcome to the club. There’s a lot of members!! 😊🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/Tae3wrvvSe — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 4, 2026