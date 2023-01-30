WWE Producer Kenn Doane suffered an injury at Saturday’s Royal Rumble event.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Doane was injured during the brawl between The Judgment Day and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. During the melee on the aisle, Doane and other officials ran out to try and restore order.

At some point, Doane suffered a leg injury while the chaos was going on. It was believed by one source that he may have torn his calf. Doane was scheduled to undergo an MRI as soon as possible to diagnose the injury.

Doane is one of the WWE Producers who constantly receive praise for his work in putting matches together with the wrestlers. The former WWE Tag Team Champion returned to the company in late 2021 to work as a producer.

