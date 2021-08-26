As noted, Chris Jericho announced on last night’s AEW Dynamite that he will be putting his in-ring career on the line when he faces MJF at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5.

Jericho noted that he will become a full-time commentator on AEW Rampage if he loses to MJF for a fourth straight time, and he may do Dynamite commentary one day, but he will never wrestle in AEW again.

WWE Producer Shane Helms reacted to Jericho’s promo on Twitter by joking about Jericho’s WWE return.

“Jericho to WWE confirmed!,” Helms joked.

Jericho has not appeared for WWE since the Greatest Royal Rumble event in April 2018.

Jericho to WWE confirmed! https://t.co/RGixZTEls3 — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) August 26, 2021

.@IAmJericho is proposing one more match with @The_MJF at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5. If he can't beat MJF, he will NEVER wrestle in #AEW again! Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite LIVE! pic.twitter.com/yJeKbF3f7x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2021

