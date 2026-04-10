A familiar and ominous presence resurfaced on this week’s TNA iMPACT.

Fans watching the April 9 episode were treated to the long-awaited return of Abyss, who appeared as part of an eerie Undead Realm storyline that continues to unfold.

The segment featured Tessa Blanchard alongside Father James Mitchell, with the Undead Realm also including Mara Sade and Rosemary. As the story progressed, Rosemary opened up to Sade about her mission of collecting the seven deadly sins, before guiding her toward Allie.

Things took a darker turn from there.

Rosemary later approached Father James Mitchell and requested a favor, only to be reminded that nothing comes without a price in the Undead Realm. That warning quickly proved meaningful, as she led him into a separate room—where a shocking reveal awaited.

Enter Abyss.

The TNA Hall of Famer, now working behind the scenes as a producer in WWE, appeared in a haunting visual, bowing before Mitchell and delivering a chilling line: “Forgive me, Father, for I have sinned.”

Chilling moment.

The segment closed with a “To be continued” message, leaving plenty of questions about Abyss’ role moving forward and what this latest chapter in the Undead Realm saga will bring next.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA iMPACT Results 4/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.