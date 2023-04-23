Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio was the highest grossing RAW or SmackDown event for the market in company WWE, according to Fightful Select. This has been a reoccurring stat for most recent WWE TV tapings in the various markets.

WWE Lead Producer Jason Jordan ended up pulling triple duty at SmackDown. He produced the No DQ main event between Solo Sikoa and Matt Riddle, plus Shinsuke Nakamura’s dark match win over LA Knight, and the dark match that saw Sheamus and Butch defeat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. Tyson Kidd produced the pre-show dark match that saw Natalya defeat “B-Fab” Briana Brandy.

Below are the producers for last night’s SmackDown. You can click here for our detailed recap.

* Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Viking Raiders was produced by Adam Pearce

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green was produced by Tyson Kidd

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Xavier Woods was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa in the No DQ match was produced by Jason Jordan

