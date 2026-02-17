Shane Helms is setting the record straight.

The longtime wrestling veteran and current WWE producer made it clear this week that backing WWE does not mean he’s anti-AEW, pushing back on what he described as unnecessary online “tribalism” between fanbases.

The conversation started after Helms retweeted a clip from WWE 205 Live and joked that he “wouldn’t dare” try the high-risk spot featured in the video. One fan fired back by claiming the move would be “no-sold” in AEW and then repeated in an even more dangerous way.

That response didn’t sit well with Helms, who took to social media to shut down the growing narrative that he has something against All Elite Wrestling.

“Y’all Mafaka’s need to understand that Shane Helms is not anti-AEW,” his post began (see below). “I got friends and peeps there, I would never root against their success.”

Helms continued, “Do I support my team more, or course! But the IWC’s tribalism is annoying and dorkyAF to me. Leave me out of that bullsh*t.”

Short.

Direct.

To the point.

Helms has maintained relationships across both major promotions for years. While he currently works behind the scenes for WWE, he has also appeared in AEW programming in the past, most notably during the November 2020 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he showed up in support of Matt Hardy for the cinematic “Elite Deletion” match against Sammy Guevara.

Despite the online back-and-forth between fanbases, Helms made it clear he has no interest in playing sides publicly.

Even if he proudly supports the company he works for.