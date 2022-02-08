The producers for the post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE RAW on January 31 have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our full RAW recap from last week. Below are the producers:

* Jason Jordan produced Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella and the promo with Brock Lesnar and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

* Shawn Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki A.S.H.

* Adam Pearce produced The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory and The KO Show

* Shane Helms produced Dolph Ziggler vs. Angelo Dawkins

* Chris Park produced the scooter race between Riddle and RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable

* Petey Williams and Jamie Noble produced produced AJ Styles vs. Rey Mysterio

* The Ronda Rousey return segment, which also included WWE Hall of Famer Lita and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, was produced by Pat Buck

